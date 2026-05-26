Margao, Mormugao to get 27 councillors each for next polls

Panaji: The Goa State Election Commission has fixed the number of elected councillors for 11 municipal councils based on population figures from the 2011 Census ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

According to the order issued by the Commission, the two Class A municipal councils — Mormugao and Margao — will have 27 councillors each. Among the Class B municipal councils, Mapusa will have 20 wards, while Curchorem-Cacora will have 17 wards. Bicholim and Cuncolim will have 15 wards each. Quepem has been allotted 14 wards, while Canacona will have 13 wards.

The three Class C municipal councils — Valpoi, Pernem and Sanguem — will have 10 councillors each.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also initiated the ward delimitation process for all 11 municipal councils. As part of the exercise, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) have been appointed to carry out the division of municipal areas into wards for the forthcoming civic polls.

The delimitation exercise is expected to pave the way for the conduct of municipal elections across Goa in the coming months.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had earlier initiated the process of division of municipal areas into wards through a series of orders and public notices issued between February and March under Sections 9 and 10 of the Goa Municipalities Act, 1968.

However, the Urban Development Department informed the Commission on April 24 that the Goa Municipalities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 had been published in the Official Gazette. The ordinance introduced amendments to Sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Goa Municipalities Act, altering the legal framework governing ward delimitation and reservation.