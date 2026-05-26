Toxic distillery sludge uncleared at Shristhal even as rains near

Canacona: In Shristhal, molasses effluent from a company that ceased operations decades ago remains uncleared at the Canacona industrial estate site, where it is currently lying in pits covered with tarpaulin. With the monsoon approaching, locals and activists have raised concern over possible groundwater contamination and environmental damage.

The waste is linked to a distillery unit that shut down in 2008. Sources at Canacona IDC said responsibility for removing the molasses waste is not their responsibility.

The issue intensified in December last year after sludge stored in large mild steel tanks began leaking. The material was subsequently shifted into large pits dug near the tanks.

Locals said despite repeated representations to the authorities, no concrete action has been taken so far. “With the monsoon expected to intensify in the coming weeks, the concern is growing,” they said.

A source familiar with the issue said distillery sludge is a thick semi-solid waste generated during alcohol production and may contain dark pigments, sulphates, phenols and traces of heavy metals that can affect aquatic and plant life if not handled properly.

Locals questioned whether the tarpaulin would withstand heavy rain and strong winds. They said if rainwater enters the pits, the slurry could overflow into surrounding areas, affecting the environment and marine life in the downstream river.

Former Patnem councillor Shubham Komarpant has demanded emergency measures and said he plans to approach the Deputy Collector, who heads the taluka Disaster Management team, seeking immediate intervention.

“Authorities had earlier assured that the contractor responsible for disposing of the waste would comply with the contract.

While parts of the tanks have been dismantled, sludge stored in the pits remains at the site. The pits are currently covered with tarpaulin,” he said.

Local sources said some quantity of slurry has recently been transported in tankers to a factory in Kolhapur, but a substantial amount remains at the site.