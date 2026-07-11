Only biodegradable materials for shacks, NGT tells GCZMA

Panaji: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that GI pipes and mild steel cannot be used in the construction of a beach shack at Betalbatim, Colva.

While examining the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority’s (GCZMA) policy of permitting mild steel-framed structures for beach shacks, the NGT observed that allowing steel and prefabricated material indicates that the construction is of a permanent nature.

“Permitting steel and pre-fabricated material would tend to indicate that the construction is of permanent nature and in CRZ Goa, no such permanent construction can be allowed,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal further observed that even if GCZMA had introduced a policy permitting the use of steel or prefabricated material, it “does not appear to be sound policy, which would also need revision on the part of the GCZMA.”

The petition was filed by the Colva Civic and Consumer Forum challenging GCZMA’s June 30, 2025 approval granted to Michael Fernandes, proprietor of Mickey’s Bar & Restaurant, to erect a temporary shack measuring 340.84 sq m and wooden bio-fencing in Survey No. 96/1 at Betalbatim. The petitioner also sought restoration of damaged sand dunes at the site.

The petitioner argued that the property falls within the No Development Zone under CRZ-III and contended that allowing GI pipes and steel frames violated the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011. It

also maintained that GCZMA should have first ensured compliance with its 2019 sand dune restoration order before granting fresh permission.

The NGT partly allowed the application. It upheld the approval for the temporary restaurant but struck down the condition permitting the use of GI pipes

and mild steel-framed structures, directing that only biodegradable materials be used.

The tribunal said that beach structures must remain temporary and be built predominantly using bamboo, wood and other eco-friendly materials.

On the allegation that the restaurant had damaged sand dunes, the NGT examined inspection reports and the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan, which indicated that no sand dunes existed in Survey No. 96/1.