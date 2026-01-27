Opposing every project will only hurt Goa’s future, says Kamat

Margao: PWD Minister Digambar Kamat on Monday announced that the central government has sanctioned a medical college for Margao through the ESI Corporation even as he urged citizens to adopt a constructive approach towards proposed projects in the education and health sectors, instead of opposing every initiative.

“I recall that the National Institute of Technology (NIT) was sanctioned for the state of Goa in 2008, but its progress was hindered by land-related issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now approved the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Goa. This will significantly benefit the residents and the youth of our state,” said Kamat, while addressing the gathering during the Republic Day celebrations at the South Goa district collectorate in Margao.

The medical college will substantially benefit the local community, he added.

During his 17-minute address, Kamat elaborated on the country’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India stands as the fifth-largest economy in the world. We are optimistic that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we will ascend to the position of the third-largest economy within the next two to three years,” he said.

He said that Modi has prioritised strengthening the country’s healthcare system by establishing additional medical colleges and hospitals across the nation. He also spoke about the role played by the Prime Minister during the Covid-19 pandemic, during which 30 crore vaccine doses were supplied to nearly 100 countries.

“The Prime Minister envisions a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, and each state is diligently working towards this goal, including Goa under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Sawant aims to transform Goa into a developed state by 2037, with various schemes focused on holistic development. I urge citizens to extend their cooperation and support in collectively realising this vision,” Kamat added.