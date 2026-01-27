Goa Police detain Calangute

Mapusa: Goa Police held Calangute Association to a 2-2 draw in the Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Monday.

Calangute took the lead in the 50th minute when Vishesh slipped a neat cutback into the box and Domnic Fernandes reacted quickest, firing home a first-time finish to make it 1-0.

They doubled their advantage soon after as Sheldon Pereira won possession in midfield and worked the move with Shaviz Pathan, before squaring it back to Shaviz at the edge of the area, who placed a low shot into the bottom-right corner for 2-0.

Goa Police pulled one back when Xavier Rebelo curled in a cross from the right to the far post, where the unmarked Gauresh Desai struck a first-time half-volley to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

The Police then drew level when Kunal Salgaonkar’s cross was initially headed away by a Calangute defender, but the loose ball fell kindly to Mayuresh Naik inside the box, who slammed a low first-time shot to make it 2-2.