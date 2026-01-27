India thrash Pakistan, win silver

Lalsawmpuia nets a brace in their 4-1 win in SAFF Futsal Championship

Bangkok: It was a 77th Republic Day to remember for the Indian men’s futsal team, who capped off a fine performance against rivals Pakistan with a 4-1 victory to seal the silver medal at the SAFF Futsal Championship 2026 at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, on Monday.

The Futsal Tigers, who are 133rd in the FIFA Men’s Futsal Rankings, finished the championship with 11 points from six matches, seven behind Maldives (ranked 109th). Nepal, ranked 114th, also finished with 11 points, but only managed bronze due to an inferior goal difference.

Lalsawmpuia (25’, 40’) scored a brace, while Vincent Laltluangzela (6’) and Nikhil Mali (32’) netted a goal each for India. Ali Agha (19’) was the only scorer for Pakistan. Both sides were tied at 1-1 at half-time.

It was a match the result of which had bearing on three teams – India, Pakistan, and Nepal – all of whom had a chance to clinch the silver medal. A win for either India or Pakistan would give the respective rivals the second spot. However, a draw would mean that Nepal would clinch silver.

India began on the front foot, looking to use their ala and send low centres into the Pakistan circle. And soon enough, they had the goal that would ease their nerves – at least for a while.

Laltluangzela controlled a stray ball in the opposition half, teed himself up and blasted it into the net to put the Futsal Tigers in the lead.

The goal immediately altered the momentum of the game as Pakistan went in search of the equaliser. India, however, used these opportunities to hit their rivals on the break.

Muhammad Ellham, in the 12th minute, had his effort blocked in the India circle, as K Roluahpuia immediately gathered the rebound and launched the counter-attack. Entering the opposition half, he weaved past his marker and pulled the trigger, but it was tipped over.