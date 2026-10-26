Political tussle erupts between Sudin, Rajesh over Cumbarjua seat

Panaji: With the 2027 Goa Assembly elections approaching, a political tussle has emerged between Marcaim MLA and Power Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is an alliance partner of BJP, and sitting Cumbarjua BJP MLA Rajesh Faldessai over the constituency and the selection of candidates.

The exchange of words reportedly began after Dhavalikar criticised political defections and leaders who switch parties after working together for years. Dhavalikar’s remarks drew a sharp response from Faldessai, who questioned Dhavalikar’s position on the Cumbarjua constituency and his comments on who should be a candidate for the seat.

What also angered Faldessai is that Dhavalikar proposed that the Cumbarjua ticket should go to Siddhesh Naik, son of Union Minister Shripad Naik.

Faldessai pointed out that Dhavalikar had earlier advocated giving the ticket to Ritesh Naik following the demise of former minister Ravi Naik. He questioned the change in Dhavalikar’s stand, suggesting that the minister’s present position was inconsistent with his earlier remarks. Faldessai also made a personal jibe at Dhavalikar.

He suggested that Dhavalikar needed medical attention and rest.

It may be noted that Faldessai was elected as a Congress MLA from the Cumbarjua constituency at the 2022 Assembly election. On September 14, 2022, he and seven other Congress MLAs defected and merged with the BJP.

Taking his criticism further, Faldessai said Priol MLA Govind Gaude could provide more details about Dhavalikar’s political history and past record.

Reiterating his confidence in BJP’s support base in Cumbarjua, Faldessai claimed that voters in the constituency had stood firmly with him and the party. He also stressed that candidate selection in BJP was an internal process involving the state BJP president, the Chief Minister, the party’s ticket committee and the central leadership. He indicated that decision on the party’s nominee would be taken through the established organisational mechanism.

The public exchange comes as political discussions surrounding the 2027 Assembly elections begin to gather momentum in Goa. The disagreement has brought the question of candidature in Cumbarjua into focus, although the BJP’s official decision on its nominee for the constituency remains a matter for the party’s internal process.