CM offers to develop Chimbel heritage site if community asks

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the state government is ready to acquire and develop the historic Shuddhikaran site at Chimbel, restore four deity idols and preserve the state’s cultural heritage, provided the community concerned formally seeks government intervention.

The site is reportedly associated with the Shuddhikaran movement of February 26, 1928, when historical accounts recorded that around 800 Christian Gawdas were reconverted to Hinduism. The location holds religious, historical and emotional significance for sections of the Gawda community.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Sawant said the site is currently located on privately owned land, but the government is willing to discuss the matter with the landowner and explore acquisition, if necessary.

“The government is ready. The place is under an owner. If they wish, the government is ready to acquire and develop it the way the community wants, and give it back to them. The place is a matter of faith and emotion, and we should understand that,” Sawant said.

He urged the community concerned to take the initiative, assuring that the government would extend all necessary assistance to preserve and develop the site in accordance with its wishes. Sawant said he would examine legal status of the property before determining the next course of action. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting Goa’s historical and cultural heritage.

The demand for preserving the Chimbel site includes the restoration of four deity idols and development of the premises as a place of historical and religious importance.

The Chief Minister said the government was undertaking digitisation and documentation initiatives through the Archaeology Department.

These efforts, he said, would help the future generations understand Goa’s history and ensure that important historical records are preserved.

“The government has always tried to preserve such places, and it will continue to do so in the future. We are working on digitisation, preserving heritage and promoting development,” the Chief Minister said.