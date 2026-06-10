Worm-like creature found in Zarme household tap water

NT Reporter

Valpoi

In the second incident since April, a blackish worm-like creature was found in tap water at a residence in Zarme village under Mauxi panchayat in Sattari taluka on Tuesday.

PWD officials visited the site, collected the specimen along with water samples for laboratory analysis and initiated precautionary measures. Authorities also flushed the active water distribution line and cleaned the water tank that supplies water to the village.

Sources said the worm was discovered in the drinking water supply at the house of Budhaji

Gawas in Zarme.

A local resident said PWD officials informed villagers that the water supply

would remain suspended for two days to facilitate cleaning of the system and further inspection.

This is the second such incident reported within the Mauxi village panchayat in recent months. In April this year, residents had reported finding a similar worm-like creature, described as white in colour, in the local

water supply.

PWD officials are expected to provide further clarification after the test reports are received.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed concern over the recurrence of such incidents and have urged the authorities to conduct an inquiry into the matter and ensure the safety and quality of the drinking water supplied to the village.