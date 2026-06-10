Venzy, ex-seamen body chief clash over need for maritime board

NT Reporter

Margao

The proposed maritime board and the inauguration of the new Captain of Ports (CoP) terminal have become points of contention among stakeholders, including Benaulim AAP MLA Venzy Viegas.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Viegas told reporters that the terminal could not be operated without a maritime board.

“The ministers are delaying this maritime board and are not drafting the bill. Digambar Kamat is being misguided by the secretary on the matter,” alleged Viegas, calling for an investigation into why the officers were misguiding the government on this issue.

“The shipping industry supports the maritime board and the CM has also said they are working on the bill. I had also proposed the bill in the Assembly but it hasn’t been taken up because I am an Opposition MLA. This is a multi-million-dollar industry and many Goans work on ships and boats. The board will be able to resolve several issues, like the MPA taking over the Betul coast.”

Reacting to Viegas’ comments, former Goa Seamen Association of India (GSAI) president Dixon Vaz said the MLA was misguiding seafarers. He said that the GSAI had submitted a memorandum seeking the formation of a maritime board. However, after conducting a study, it was found that such a board would make day-to-day business operations more difficult.

“We already have the CoP under the state government and they are addressing all issues. Implementing a maritime board can make it more difficult, as most of the members will be at the IAS level, and even small applications such as fitness certificates for water sports and other licences will become difficult,” he said.

He said that the inauguration of the new CoP office in Panaji, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed due to the CM’s schedule and will be held soon.

“It has nothing to do with the maritime board and Viegas should not politicise the issue in the name of the seafarers’ community,” said Vaz.