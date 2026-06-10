Goa to tighten checks on rental cars & bikes, tinted windows

NT Reporter

Panaji

According to data reviewed at the State Road Safety Council meeting, road accidents in Goa declined by 17 per cent over the last two years. The council, which attributed the reduction to interventions undertaken at black spots and other accident-prone locations, said it has decided to launch enforcement drives targeting rental vehicle operators and vehicles with tinted windows, while also stepping up measures aimed at reducing road accidents.

The meeting was chaired by Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Tuesday.

Godinho said the government would launch a drive to ensure that rent-a-car and rent-a-bike operators comply with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. “We have decided to launch a drive and see that all of them have speed governors. All of them must comply with the rules under the Motor Vehicle Act,” Godinho said.

During the meeting, GOACAN convenor and council member Roland Martins said there was a need for closer monitoring of fatal accident cases. He said stronger visibility of enforcement action would help improve public confidence in road

safety measures.

Martins said the public often perceives a lack of action because enforcement outcomes are

not widely known.

The council agreed to form subcommittees to monitor the progress of fatal accident cases and review their legal status.

The meeting also resolved to revive the Traffic Warden and Road Safety Patrol schemes. The education department will be involved in efforts to promote road safety awareness among riders and drivers.

Godinho directed the Director of Transport to form district-level squads within a month to remove roadside encroachments that obstruct traffic movement. The government will also organise orientation sessions for panchayat secretaries, BDOs and chief officers on Supreme Court judgments relating to road encroachments.