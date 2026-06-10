Zojila tunnel project in J&K achieves breakthrough in excavation work

PTI

Drass/Minimarg

The Rs 6,800-crore Zojila tunnel, Asia’s longest tunnel connecting the Kashmir valley to Ladakh, on Tuesday achieved a significant breakthrough with a blast breaking through the last 2.5 metres of the 13-km high-altitude infrastructure project that cuts through the Himalayas.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari performed the breakthrough blasting of the main tunnel being constructed at an altitude of 11,578 feet above sea level, around 24 km from Sonamarg and 103 km from Srinagar.

Addressing the media, the Union minister said the project is a lifeline for the people of Leh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. It is at a height of 3,000 metres and workers have given their contribution by working in temperatures as low as minus four degrees.

He said 80 per cent of the workforce belongs to the region, and added that the project will provide all-weather connectivity to people of Ladakh region to Srinagar.

The breakthrough blasting of the main tunnel was conducted at an equidistant of 6.5 km, providing access to East Portal (east side) to West Portal (west side).

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present on the occasion.

Officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said the breakthrough is six months ahead of schedule.

As of now, about 85 per cent of the total work has been completed, Authority Engineer for the project, Yousef Es’haghpour Rahimabadi, told PTI here.

The tunnel is likely to be thrown open to the public in February 2028, the officials said, adding that after the breakthrough, the civil works will take another seven to eight months before the electrical works will begin.

The tunnel, 9.5 metre wide, 7.57 metre high and 13.153 km long, is a horseshoe-shaped single-tube, a two-lane road tunnel built at the height of around 11,578 feet above sea level.

Abdullah appreciated the ministry for the Zojila tunnel project.

“People of Ladakh region saw this dream long ago. It (connectivity) has been their dream for long.

“But no one was able to fulfil this dream. People had to face a lot of problems with respect to education, tourism, medical treatment,” he said, adding that the tunnel will improve the lives of people.

He also urged Gadkari to help in providing the region air connectivity as well in the future.

Once completed, the bi-directional tunnel will significantly improve access to Drass, Kargil and Leh, while enhancing civilian mobility, logistics and regional connectivity in this strategically important area.

In tunnelling, a breakthrough refers to the moment when teams involved in excavation work from both sides meet at a given point.