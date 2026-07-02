Rare sighting of Greater Flamingos at St Cruz

Unexpected appearance during monsoon baffles experts and locals

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji : In a rare avian spectacle that has captivated the residents and wildlife enthusiasts in Goa, a flock of 14 Greater Flamingos made an unexpected appearance at the Santa Cruz Bandh in the last two days during the monsoon season.

This sighting has piqued the interest of local bird watchers as the migratory birds are typically seen in the region only during the drier, cooler winter months, far outside the current rainy season.

The last recorded sighting of flamingos at this specific location was in 2019, making this a rare event for local enthusiasts who wait until the cooler winter months for such a sight.

The arrival of the birds was first highlighted by the noted bird photographer Shailendra Naik, who has been documenting Goa’s avian life for over 15 years. Alongside conservationist and wildlife photographer Nakul Dhawaskar, the presence of the birds was confirmed and identified as migratory Greater Flamingos. Dhawaskar expressed surprise at the timing of their arrival, noting the anomaly of seeing such species during this time of year. “Normally we don’t see migratory birds; this is not a migratory season actually,” Dhawaskar said.

“Maybe because of weather changes or global warming; we really do not know the reason why they are here. But it is a surprise,” he said.

Greater Flamingos are known to frequent areas like Navi Mumbai or the Sewri Mudflats annually.

Experts opined that the birds might have been drawn to the area by a temporary abundance of food or displaced by shifting weather patterns and delayed rains in other regions. However, the excitement of the ‘monsoon surprise’ is tempered by urgent concerns regarding the state of the habitat.

Observers at the St Cruz Bandh noted significant plastic pollution and filth accumulating in the area, which threatens the local ecosystem.

“The place has become really filthy. The government should take a note of it,” Dhawaskar reckoned, calling for a collaborative effort between the government and local villagers to clean the site.

He emphasised that the appearance of the flamingos should serve as a “message to the government; we should protect our wetlands and save nature”.