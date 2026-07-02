Shack owners seek immediate enforcement of SC order on stray dogs

Panaji / Margao: The Shack Owners’ Association of Goa has called for the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s order directing the removal of stray dogs from high-footfall areas such as tourist, recreational, religious and institutional locations.

Citing various orders passed by the apex court since August 22, 2025, on the issue of stray dogs, association president Cruz Cardozo said the state government must immediately create public awareness of the order and ensure its implementation. With tourists in the state reporting dog attacks on beaches, Cardozo highlighted several directions issued by the Supreme Court in its May 19 judgment, including the dismissal of all applications filed by NGOs and animal welfare groups seeking the recall or stay of its earlier orders.

The court upheld the removal of stray dogs from institutional areas and said, that “stray dogs cannot be re-released in public places under Rule 11(19) of the ABC Rules, 2023. Any student-led body or animal welfare group wishing to maintain or feed stray dogs within educational campuses must furnish an affidavit accepting liability for stray dog

attacks, failing which such activity shall not be permitted”.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that authorities cannot avoid implementation on grounds of administrative difficulty where public safety and human life are at stake,” Cardozo said.