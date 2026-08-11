Research institutions can be valuable govt partners: Sawant

Panaji: Stating that innovation and research provide practical solutions to real challenges, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said research institutions can become valuable partners of the government.

He appealed to researchers and students to undertake research and innovation in various sectors in the interest of the state during a programme at Goa University (GU) where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between GU and the Directorate of Fisheries. He also launched the Matsya Sandhana Kshetram application developed by the varsity, a digital platform that uses satellite observations and oceanographic data to identify potential fishing zones (PFZs) for the fishing community in the state.

“Our government will continue to encourage such collaborations because they produce practical solutions for real challenges.

Today’s application is an excellent example of this approach,” he said, adding that the MoU marks the beginning of a stronger partnership between research institutes and government departments.

Sawant said that the achievement has strengthened GU’s position as one of India’s leading universities and said, “I am confident that it will continue to contribute to Goa’s development through research and innovation.”

He said the application uses scientific knowledge to support traditional experience, making the fishing profession more efficient, productive and sustainable.

“The success of this application will depend on how effectively it reaches the fishing community. I encourage Goa University and the Director of Fisheries to organise awareness programmes, training sessions and demonstrations,” he said.

Sawant also said that instead of depending on consultants from outside the state, the services of universities and researchers from Goa should be utilised.

“Every time there are new agencies from out of Goa…they are giving their ideas, they are suggesting something for us, for the government. There is a need for such ideas and innovations to come from our students,” he said.

Also present were Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar, Director of Fisheries Dr Shamila Monteiro, GU Vice-Chancellor Harilal B Menon and others.

‘Goa can emerge as a leader in blue economy’

PANAJI: With a long coastline, rich marine biodiversity and an experienced fishing community, along with research institutions and growing technology providing a strong foundation, Sawant said Goa has every reason to become a leader in the blue economy.

“The blue economy is much larger than fishing alone. It includes sustainable fisheries, marine research, coastal livelihoods, seafood, etc. As we move towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viksit Goa 2037, Goa must continue to build an economy that creates opportunities while protecting our natural resources,” he said.

Our government is supporting the fisheries sector through multiple initiative