Heritage mango block at Codar farm conserves 41 varieties

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji: From Alphonso and Kesar to lesser-known cultivars such as Arunika, HB-56 and Konkan Ruchi, 41 mango varieties grow side by side at the Government Agricultural Farm at Codar in Ponda as part of a heritage plantation aimed at conserving mango genetic resources.

The one-hectare plantation brings together traditional, improved and hybrid mango cultivars from different parts of the country. The Agriculture Department said the collection serves as a repository of mango germplasm and is intended to help preserve genetic diversity while supporting future propagation.

“Maintaining a diverse collection helps conserve valuable genetic resources and protects the diversity of mango cultivars,” said assistant director of Agriculture Nagesh Komarpant.

Komarpant said the department is establishing a Mango Bank for multiplication and grafting to preserve and make available quality planting material in the state.

The heritage plantation includes Arunika, Ambika, Pusa Pratibha, Pusa Arunima, Pusa Shresta, Alfazi, PusaLalima, Arka

Puneet, Konkan Raja, Neelgoa, HB-56, Konkan Samrat, Suvarna, Pusa Pitamber, Arka Anmol, Suvarnarekha, Himsagar, Sardar, Gulabkhas, Jardulu, Sindhu, Ratna, Bennet Alphonso, Kesar, Banganapalli, Dhudhpeda, Sadabahar, Malda, Banglora, HB-87, Mallika, Arka Aruna,

Kallapady × Banglora, Amrapali, Raspuri, Imam Pasand, Kallapady, Langra, Konkan Ruchi, Neelum and Dasheri.

Farm Superintendent Prajyot N. Sakhalkar said that unlike commercial orchards, which generally cultivate only a few high-demand varieties, the heritage block at Codar showcases a broader cross-section of India’s mango diversity.

“Each variety differs in taste, aroma, colour, shape, fibre content, fruiting season and adaptability, making such collections important for conservation as well as future crop improvement,” said Sakhalkar.

He said maintaining the heritage collection helps preserve genetic resources that may benefit future generations. “It also gives visitors an opportunity to see the diversity of mangoes that exists beyond the commonly available commercial varieties in the state,” said Sakhalkar.

He said the plantation also serves as a reference point for researchers, students, farmers and visitors interested in learning about different mango cultivars. He said conserving

such germplasm collections is important as changing cultivation practices and market preferences may lead to the gradual disappearance of many traditional varieties.