Rider killed in Sancoale crash after upscale car drags bike, catches fire

Vasco: A 37-year-old motorcycle rider was killed on Friday afternoon after a high-end car allegedly collided with his two-wheeler and dragged it for nearly a kilometre before both the vehicles caught fire at Upasnagar, Sancoale.

According to sources, the accident occurred around 2.15 pm when the car, approaching from an internal road in Upasnagar, collided with the motorcycle. The impact threw the rider into nearby bushes, while the car continued travelling, dragging the motorcycle for about a kilometre before coming to a halt.

Shortly after stopping, both vehicles caught fire, causing panic in the area. The car driver, 32-year-old Vidyadhar alias Vipul Prabhu of Fatorda, Margao, was trapped inside after the vehicle door jammed from the collision. Alert locals rushed to the scene, managed to force open the jammed door, and pulled Prabhu out of the burning car.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle rider, Ashok Chavan (37), a native of Jharkhand, residing in Sancoale, was located in the bushes where he had been thrown. He was rushed to the South Goa District Hospital in Margao, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Locals alleged that Prabhu appeared highly intoxicated and was driving in a rash and negligent manner. Verna police have arrested Prabhu and are investigating the case further.