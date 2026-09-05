Shah arriving today on 2-day Goa visit

Panaji: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will arrive in Goa on Saturday evening on a two-day visit.

He will inaugurate and name the new Bharatiya Janata Party state headquarters located on the Old Goa bypass on September 6 at 4 pm, after which he is expected to interact with the state BJP leadership.

Shah will also attend the Western Zonal Council meeting on September 7, with representatives from Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Union territories in the western zone participating in the same. Furthermore, he will present the President’s Colours Award to Goa police on the same day at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s city headquarters, state BJP president Damodar Naik said that the completion of the new BJP state headquarters is a dream coming true. “Now we have a state BJP headquarters and three district BJP headquarters,” he said.

Replying to a question, Naik said that the Goa Ujwala Yojana launched by the government on September 5 for providing the equivalent cost of three domestic LPG cylinders annually through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the LPG consumers in the state, would continue unabated.

“The BJP will return to power in Goa in 2027 and continue this scheme, just like the Dayanand Social Security Scheme (DSSS) and the Griha Aadhaar scheme launched by BJP governments in 2002 and 2012, respectively, are continuing till date,” he said.

When asked why the BJP government discontinued the ‘Zero Bill’ water scheme for domestic public works department pipeline consumers with effect from May 1, 2025, he said that the government has to review its schemes from time to time and take decisions.