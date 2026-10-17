Sawant hits out at Opposition over Bhushan’s ‘regime change’ remarks

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday accused the Opposition of pursuing a regime-change agenda, citing remarks by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on the need for political change.

In a post on X, Sawant referred to Bhushan’s remarks and stated that the key distinction was whether a change of government was being pursued through constitutional elections or extra-constitutional agitation.

“The Opposition has made its regime-change agenda clear,” Sawant said. He stated that the path to power in a democracy lay in winning people’s hearts, earning their trust and securing their mandate through elections.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on democratic processes, Sawant stated that governments in India were changed through the ballot, not by force or by bypassing the Constitution.

Bhushan made the remarks at a press conference at the Press Club of India in New Delhi, alongside student and activist groups, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP).

“We all want regime change. Is there anything wrong with that?” Bhushan said, describing the ongoing movement and protests as a fight for regime change.

Bhushan maintained that changing the government was a democratic and constitutional right of citizens.

His remarks prompted Sawant to stress the importance of constitutional methods and electoral mandates in bringing about political change.