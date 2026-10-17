Cong targets BJP over women’s safety, land scams during Curchorem rally

NT Reporter

Curchorem

Congress Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakare on Friday said that the BJP

government was shaken

by the Congress’ Goy Rakhonn Yatra.

Thakare was addressing party workers in Curchorem during the yatra.

“We shall not allow the BJP government to sell our golden Goa to outsiders,” Thakare said, adding the Goa government was disposing of land and

forest areas to earn crores of rupees.

Appealing to Goans to stand firmly behind the Congress for the 2027 Assembly elections,

Thakare said this would give the party an opportunity to address the main issues affecting Goans.

Congress Goa co-in-charge Dr Anjali Nimbalkar said the BJP’s slogan, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, was an empty slogan, pointing out that atrocities against women, including the rape of minor girls, were being reported across the country.

“Women across the country should recognise that they were no longer safe under BJP rule, unite against atrocities and support the Congress to restore the rule of law,” she said.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said the Curchorem and Sanvordem constituencies faced problems including drug abuse, unemployment, bad roads and inadequate health facilities.

“People enjoyed a relaxed life during Congress rule, but the mining ban brought in during Manohar Parrikar’s tenure subjected them to several problems,” said Alemao.

He appealed to Congress workers to work together and make people aware of what he described as anti-social activities by the corrupt BJP government.

Former Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council (CCMC) chairperson Balkrishna Hodarkar said targeted the local BJP MLA alleging that the garbage treatment plant project he had brought to Curchorem was causing air and water pollution.

He also said residents had been facing poor road conditions for more than three years, resulting in several accidents.

State Congress president Girish Chodankar said the government was worried about the public support the Congress was receiving for the Goy Rakhonn Yatra and was countering it with ‘Sarkar Tumchya Dari’ programmes.