Panaji cools after record October heat

NT Reporter

Panaji

Panaji recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3°C on Friday, just 0.1°C above normal, as partly cloudy skies brought some relief after the capital’s recent record October heat. However, the minimum temperature remained at 27.2°C, around 3°C above normal.

The maximum temperature was lower than the 37.4°C recorded on Thursday, which was 5.2°C above normal and surpassed the previous October record of 37.2°C set on

October 16, 2008.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned of hot and humid conditions across Goa following the spell of unusually high temperatures. According to the latest IMD district-wise warning map, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over the Ghats and adjoining areas of North Goa and Kushavati on

October 16, 17 and 18.

Light rain or thundershowers are forecast at isolated places across North Goa, South Goa and Kushavati districts from October 19 to 22.

The forecast indicates the possibility of changing weather conditions over the coming days. However, the relatively high minimum temperature in Panaji means that night-time temperatures have remained above normal even as daytime readings have eased.