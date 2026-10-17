KTC strike on Nov 12 over arrears, fines

NT Reporter

Panaji

KTC bus services across the state could grind to a halt from midnight on November 12 after the Kadamba Drivers and Allied Association, backed by the All India Trade Union Congress, announced a statewide, one-day strike across the Kadamba

Transport Corporation.

The union has submitted formal strike notices to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the Transport Minister, the Chief Secretary and KTC management.

Union leader Christopher Fonseca said conductors are being fined between Rs 100 and Rs 4,000 over technical discrepancies involving electronic ticketing machines (ETM).

The union has demanded the immediate withdrawal of circulars governing ETM discrepancies and an end to retaliatory staff transfers.

The association has also requested the procurement of 300 new diesel buses to replace 250 scrapped vehicles. Newly introduced electric buses face frequent breakdowns, charging failures and maintenance issues, union

representatives said.

Other demands include the release of 34 months of 7th Pay Commission arrears, five years of withheld bonuses and pending provident fund settlements. Drivers operating electric buses costing Rs 2 crore each have requested an entry-level monthly salary of Rs 35,000 and adequate rest facilities.

The union has also demanded the regularisation of temporary employees who have completed five years of service and the resumption of frozen internal promotions.

This strike is not merely for monetary gains, but to safeguard the pride and dignity of Kadamba workers, union representatives said.

The association said bus services across Goa would be shut down from midnight on 12 November if its demands were not addressed. It also said the corporation’s chairman and managing director would be held responsible for any fallout from

the proposed strike.