Lessons in ambition, humility and service

Hoping to inspire young minds, Dattaraj V. Salgaocar’s latest book draws on the experiences of 13 accomplished individuals to explore success, purpose and India’s potential

VINIKA VISWAMBHARAN | NT BUZZ

What makes a person successful? Is it hard work, intelligence, circumstances or the opportunities they receive? These questions form the undercurrent of ‘Development Dialogues: Journeys, Ideas and The Makers of Modern India’. The book has been penned by chairman of the V. M. Salgaocar Corporation Group of Companies, Dattaraj V. Salgaocar, bringing together conversations with prominent figures from India and the United States.

Released at Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts in Altinho, Panaji, the book grew out of a series of conversations hosted by the International Centre Goa (ICG) during the 2020 lockdown, which was streamed live on YouTube.

Salgaocar is also the founding life trustee and vice-president of The International Centre Goa, and founder of Sunaparanta–Goa Centre for the Arts. He also heads the V. M. Salgaocar Law College and established the V. M. Salgaocar International Hospitality Institute. He serves on the International Councils of MoMA and Tate.





Excerpts from the interview:

What prompted you to bring these conversations together as a book?

We were able to bring together a wide range of brilliant minds for these conversations, which is not always easy, especially in a place like Goa. The COVID-19 pandemic gave people more time, and our trustees helped put us in touch with some of the contributors.

When you are interviewing, you don’t always grasp the full significance of what someone says. But when I went back and watched the interviews on YouTube, I realised the depth of some of their responses. I felt these conversations had to be shared with a wider audience, particularly young minds, so they could learn how these brilliant people became who they are.

What did you find particularly striking about the people you interviewed?

What I found was that they were willing to accept failure and move on with it. And they had such tremendous humility, which I didn’t expect in some cases. All of them had something to offer.

The book includes five mantras from each participant. Why was this an important part of the conversations?

I think these are life lessons. They tell you what makes a person who they are and what they have achieved. I think it’s very important for the younger generation to know what the rules of success are. Is it just hard work? Is it your genes, or are you born lucky or intelligent? Can you really change in the future? What is success defined by? What is happiness defined by? Everybody has different takes on this.

But what is very common is, everybody said hard work is very important, and strong character. And lastly, working for a bigger cause.

How did the different backgrounds and life experiences of the contributors influence

the conversations?

Each one comes from a different background, different upbringing, different context. Some are extremely poor, some come from more privileged backgrounds. Take Ritu Karidhal, for example. She came from an average family, but every night she would see the stars and her mother said she could start learning about space. She later became the person who headed the mission

to Mars.

Did any of the conversations change the way you looked at success or happiness?

I like Tenzin Priyadarshi’s reflections on happiness. One of the important things is that you don’t have to wait till 60 or 70, and then say, ‘I’ve done all this and now I’m happy.’ Every moment you can find something to be happy about.

I think my interests are what I believe is my own development. If I find art makes a difference, I would say, let me start with art, which is what I did. I like wildlife, so I’m trying to go there. That gives happiness.

The important thing to remember is that what gives each one happiness, should not be at the cost of somebody’s unhappiness.

If you were to contribute a dialogue of your own to the book, what would you want to

tell readers?

India has brilliant minds. And you have to realise that potential by giving them the opportunity. Children, employees and so on, you have to encourage them.

What do you hope young readers will take away from

these stories?

Many of them did not work for money alone. They worked for a larger cause, to make India strong. Take Dr. Mashelkar. He could have been anywhere. He has so many patents to his name but he chose to serve India. The same goes for

Dr. Anil. Kakodkar. He chose India.

I thought this would be great for young minds to study and have aspirations because India is on a growth path and a lot of things can be done in India in the years to come.





Would you undertake a project

like this again?

Definitely. As they say, when you get older, you can be a mentor and adviser. I would like to give it to a younger person to do it so that they have the enjoyment of the whole exercise. It’s not an easy exercise, and during that time we had a lot of challenges, including internet connectivity, but we enjoyed the whole thing along the way. It was

very satisfying.