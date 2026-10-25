Utpal factor: Babush vows to contest Panaji

NT Reporter

Panaji

Panaji MLA and Revenue Minister Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on Saturday declared that he remains steadfast in his decision to contest the Panaji Assembly seat in the forthcoming elections, dismissing speculations surrounding recent political developments within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Monserrate affirmed that he has no intention of leaving the BJP, asserting that he does not need anyone’s advice regarding shifting to another constituency.

His comments come as Utpal Parrikar, son of former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, is likely to rejoin the BJP alongside former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar. The former Mandrem legislator is likely to join the BJP early next week.

Utpal had resigned from the BJP after being denied party nomination from Panaji in the last Assembly elections and contested as an Independent against Monserrate, ultimately losing the race by little over 700 votes.

Welcoming the proposed re-induction, Monserrate said Utpal Parrikar should never have left the party.

“We do not have any problem if he is coming back. He is most welcome. The party is ultimately theirs—his father built the party,” Monserrate remarked, noting that Manohar Parrikar had originally inducted him into the party before some differences arose, and he (Monserrate) left the BJP. He led a revolt in early 2005 only to rejoin the BJP

in 2019.

Addressing allegations made against him by Utpal following the 2022 elections, Monserrate stated he was unbothered, remarking, “I know myself.”

Commenting on Parsekar’s return, Monserrate noted that leaders rejoining the BJP would strengthen the organisation, adding, “They also learn that they are nothing without the party.”

When asked about potential ticket claims for the Panaji constituency, Monserrate acknowledged that anyone in a democracy is free to stake a claim. However, he firmly rejected any suggestion that the party leadership might ask him to vacate the Panaji seat in favour of Utpal and move to Taleigao or

Santa Cruz.

“I don’t need anyone to tell me where to go. I am in Panaji and I will be in Panaji. It makes no difference to me—I am going to contest from Panaji, no matter what. That is my decision,” Monserrate said.

Speaking about his recent decision to reopen his office in Santa Cruz—an Assembly constituency he previously represented as a Congress MLA—Monserrate clarified that he believes the BJP has a strong chance of winning the seat.

Drawing a comparison to Taleigao, he noted that the BJP was only able to secure that constituency after he and his supporters joined the party, suggesting a similar strategy could yield a win in Santa Cruz, regardless of the opposition.

“Let the Congress put up any candidate,” the Panaji MLA said.

Monserrate also dismissed rumours linking him to a revival of the United Goans Democratic Party, the banner under which he won his maiden election from the Taleigao segment in 2002.

“There is no question of another party. I am in the BJP and will be in the BJP,” he clarified.

Regarding local development projects, Monserrate stated that his work speaks for itself, rendering public declarations unnecessary.