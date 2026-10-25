Govt mulls data centre

NT Reporter

Panaji

The state government is considering setting up a data centre in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday, while stressing that such projects require careful consideration given public

sensitivities.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Farmagudi-based Goa College of Engineering (GEC) held at Lok Bhavan, Dona Paula, the Chief Minister said the keynote speaker of the function Dr Anil Kakodkar had asked him whether Goa planned to establish a data centre.

“I told him we are interested, but you know how sensitive Goans are. We have to think ten times before taking up any such projects,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister did not announce a final decision on the proposed data centre or disclose details regarding its location, investment or timeline.

Sawant also stressed the need for premier educational institutions in Goa, saying students should have access to quality higher education within the state rather than having to travel elsewhere to pursue their studies.

He added that it was not feasible for every Goan student to travel outside the state to pursue higher education.

Sawant referred to the need for institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), highlighting the importance of expanding educational opportunities for local students.

The remarks assume significance as the state government pursues the establishment of a permanent campus for IIT Goa at Farmagudi. In June, the state cabinet approved the transfer of five lakh square metres of government land to the Union Ministry of Education for setting up the campus.

He said establishing institutions of national importance in Goa was essential to provide local students with better educational opportunities and career prospects.

Sawant also criticised those opposing the proposed establishment of the IIT, stating that such opposition goes against the interests of students.

The Chief Minister said educational institutions play an important role in nation-building, reiterating the commitment to developing modern educational infrastructure.

Sawant also assured support for GEC’s infrastructure expansion as the institution marked 60 years of engineering education. He said the government was prepared to provide the necessary support for infrastructure development and technological upgrades at the college.

Dr Kakodkar, a former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India, in his keynote address spoke about the role of educational institutions in driving progress.

Established in 1967, GEC offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across several engineering disciplines. Its Diamond Jubilee celebrations included a souvenir release and the felicitation of alumni representing the first graduating batch of each department.

The celebrations also brought together members of the institution’s academic community and alumni to mark six decades of engineering education.