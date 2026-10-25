1,471 cases of illegal vehicle rentals in Goa

Amresh Parab

Panaji

The Goa Traffic Police have booked an average of one case per day since 2023 against private vehicle owners illegally renting out two- and four-wheelers, primarily to tourists visiting the state.

According to police statistics, a total of 1,471 cases of unauthorised private vehicle rentals have been registered over the past 45 months.

Providing a breakdown, officials reported that 200 cases were registered in 2023, which rose sharply to 593 in 2024. In 2025, a total of 371 violations were booked, while 307 cases have been registered this year up to September.

When a private vehicle is found being illegally operated as a rental, authorities impound the vehicle and forward the matter to court. Additionally, a report is submitted to the Directorate of Transport requesting the suspension or cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure road safety and compliance with regulations, 1,471 cases have been booked since 2023.

“And the action will continue against such violations,” said superintendent of police (traffic) Prabodh Shirwaiker.

Under the law, renting out private vehicles without authorisation is strictly prohibited. Commercial rental vehicles—such as ‘rent-a-bike’ or ‘rent-a-car’ services—are required to obtain a special permit from the Transport Department and feature registration plates with a black background and yellow lettering. In contrast, private vehicles carry standard registration plates, and their status can also be verified through the registration certificate book.

Police sources noted that high market demand often leads private individuals as well as commercial rental operators to illegally rent out private vehicles.

The enforcement drive was launched a couple of years ago following widespread complaints regarding unauthorised private rentals to tourists.

The police have urged tourists to verify whether a vehicle is legally authorised for commercial rental before hiring it. If a vehicle lacks proper permits, tourists are advised to decline the vehicle and report the violation to local authorities.