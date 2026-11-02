LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Vasco traders hope for a new beginning

The devastating fire that reduced almost all the shops to debris on Wednesday night in Vasco has served as a wake-up call for the authorities. City markets across Goa are now on alert, reviewing safety measures and identifying precautionary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. Most markets in Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Ponda and Bicholim lack adequate fire safety equipment. Fire extinguishers and other essential safety arrangements are a basic necessity in such crowded commercial areas. The Vasco Sunday Market had an old well with water, which helped contain the fire to a considerable extent. The market has a history spanning nearly 30 years, when a few small vendors began selling shoes, clothes, plastic goods and other items along the roadside, affecting the business of established local shops. The municipality subsequently decided to allocate them a designated space, giving birth to the Sunday Market, which initially operated only on Sundays. People could purchase clothes, shoes and household plastic items at affordable prices. The immediate demand of the traders who lost their stocks is for financial relief and rehabilitation at the same location, with improved infrastructure and adequate safety measures. The vendors are also hoping to resume their businesses before Christmas Eve in December. It is hoped that these traders will soon regain their confidence, rebuild their livelihoods and emerge stronger from this traumatic experience.

Raju Ramamurthy, Vasco

Betrayal behind uniforms

The shocking headline “Protector or Predator” in a section of the press has sent ripples of outrage across Goa, exposing a dark and unpardonable betrayal of public trust. The arrest of a Crime Branch official—booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act alongside a co-accused for allegedly facilitating the heinous act inside law enforcement premises—marks a terrifying low for institutional integrity. While society has tragically grown accustomed to hearing about custodial excesses, the alleged sexual violation of a minor within the very precincts of a police office shatters every expectation of public safety. Police stations are meant to be sanctuaries for victims seeking justice; when they turn into crime scenes orchestrated by officers in uniform, the entire justice mechanism unravels. This alarming incident occurred at the Crime Branch premises in Ribandar cannot be swept under the rug or dismissed as an isolated case of a single bad apple. It points to systemic impunity, lax institutional oversight, and a dangerous abuse of authority. When those sworn to protect the vulnerable become perpetrators of abuse, the state machinery must respond with uncompromising severity.

Everette Assis Telles, Margao

Banks must compensate

The Supreme Court’s firm stance on digital fraud is an important step towards protecting citizens in an increasingly vulnerable digital economy. The Court’s insistence that banks compensate victims when fraud occurs due to their staff’s failure to exercise due diligence sends a strong message. Bank staff cannot escape responsibility when customers lose their hard-earned money through cyber fraud, particularly when negligence, delayed intervention or failure to follow security protocols is established. It is not enough for banks to advise customers against sharing OTPs and passwords while ignoring shortcomings in their own systems. Employees must be trained to identify suspicious transactions, respond promptly to complaints and prevent fraudulent withdrawals wherever possible. Also, the RBI must enforce strict accountability and ensure time-bound compensation for victims of proven institutional negligence. Banks must protect customers› deposits, not merely disclaim responsibility when their money disappears. Equally important is better coordination between banks, telecom operators and cybercrime authorities. Even Prime Minister Modi has expressed deep concern over the growing menace of cyber criminals Digital India cannot become a safe haven for cybercriminals.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Power of voting

The vote remains India’s most potent instrument of accountability, despite systemic flaws such as illicit money and electoral scepticism. Allegations of vote chori and cash-for-vote practices expose genuine weaknesses in democracy, but do not render the vote powerless. Governments and seemingly invincible leaders are regularly voted out despite money power and political influence. If manipulation alone determined outcomes, anti-incumbency would cease to exist. The secret ballot protects voters’ independence. Even when parties distribute cash, liquor or freebies, citizens can accept inducements from multiple sides and still vote according to their judgment. In an unequal society, the ballot gives a billionaire and a daily-wage labourer equal constitutional weight. Every vote counts. Defections after elections expose institutional failures in enforcing anti-defection laws, not the worthlessness of the vote.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai