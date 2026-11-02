CM confident of getting third consecutive term

At Ironman 70.3 Goa, Sawant says he will return to flag off the event next year

Panaji : With Goa scheduled to go to Assembly polls early next year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power for a third consecutive term, asserting that he would be back to flag off the Ironman 70.3 Goa event in 2027 as Chief Minister.

Making the political assertion while launching the sixth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa at Miramar beach, Sawant said he has been associated with the international endurance event for the past six years and would continue it in the coming years.

“I have been flagging off and supporting the Ironman event in Goa for the past six years. I will flag it off next year as well,” he reckoned, expressing confidence about his political future ahead of the Assembly elections.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the event, Sawant said all necessary support would be extended to ensure its continued success.

He described the occasion as a proud moment and said he is happy to be associated with an international sporting event that is steadily enhancing Goa’s global profile.

“We will provide whatever support is required for the event in the coming years. It is a proud moment for me as the Chief Minister to come here and inaugurate the event. Next year also, 100 per cent, I will be here to promote this event as Chief Minister,”

he remarked. Highlighting the growing popularity of Ironman 70.3 Goa, Sawant said the event, which has been organised in the state since 2019, had grown significantly over the years. The sixth edition attracted more than 2,000 athletes from 30 countries and 300 cities, compared to around 1,000 participants during its inaugural edition.

He said Goa was traditionally known for its tourism appeal of ‘sun, sand and sea’, but the government was now working to add another dimension to the state’s identity by promoting sports tourism.

“Goa is always known for tourism, for its sun, sand and sea. Now we are promoting one more ‘S’ — sports. We are promoting Goa as one of the best destinations to organise such events,” he said.

Sawant added that the growing international participation in Ironman 70.3 Goa reflected the state’s emergence as a global sporting destination.

He said Goa’s identity was expanding beyond tourism to include its religious, cultural, spiritual, educational and sporting strengths.

The Chief Minister said events such as Ironman 70.3 Goa provide an international platform to showcase the state’s potential to host major sporting competitions while bringing together athletes from across the world.

Over the years, athletes from 68 countries have participated in the event, underlining its growing international appeal and strengthening Goa’s position on the global endurance sports calendar.