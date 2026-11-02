‘Contingency preps on, but water shortage status will be clear only by March-April’

State likely to revive older water supply schemes, explore local solutions

Anil Kumar Mishra

Panaji: The state government is monitoring water availability and preparing contingency measures amid concerns over a possible shortage next year, with the actual position expected to become clearer by March or April.

A senior official of the Department of Drinking Water said that it is too early to determine whether the state would face a shortage, as the impact of rainfall variations and the El Nino phenomenon remained uncertain.

“We will be able to get the exact position in March or April next year. Some measures are being taken by the departments concerned, and efforts are also being made from our side to prepare for any eventuality,” the official said.

The official said the government might have to revive older water supply schemes and explore local solutions in areas where surface water sources could dry up, especially since most water treatment plants depend on surface water.

“There are certain things that can be done in anticipation. We may have to revive our old schemes. If surface water sources dry up, we will have to look at other options. Solutions could be localised, and planning may take some time,” the official said, adding that there would also be a need to create awareness among people.

The official said any shortage might be confined to specific pockets and that the government would need to identify vulnerable areas and take targeted measures.

The official said the last rainfall had been delayed but was followed by higher rainfall, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding future rainfall patterns.

“Although the El Nino effect is present, its impact on Goa remains unclear. There is no need to panic at this stage,” said the official.

The preparedness measures come amid concerns over climate change, rising temperatures and the possibility of severe heatwaves. Recently, a 10-member committee comprising heads of various departments, including the Education Department, was constituted to coordinate decisions and responses during extreme weather conditions.

The committee, functioning under the supervision of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, has held its first meeting and is expected to meet every month. Its responsibilities include coordinating timely decisions, such as school closures during severe heatwaves, reviewing the impact of climate change, freshwater availability and heatwave risks, and recommending measures for implementation.

Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar has said Goa has sufficient water to last until August 2027, despite a 31 per cent rainfall deficit during the 2026 monsoon.

However, he has cautioned that the state’s ability to meet its requirements will depend on how effectively the available water is managed.

As part of conservation efforts amid reduced rainfall, the state had also moved to close around 450 bandharas earlier than usual to conserve water.