Ram Temple Trust meeting to discuss SIT report, post of CEO part of agenda

PTI

Ayodhya

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will meet at Mani Ramdas Chavni here on Monday to discuss the preliminary report of SIT, formed to probe the Ram Temple donation theft and the resignations of its trustees in its wake.

Sources said discussions on appointing a CEO to manage the Ram Temple affairs will also come up for discussion.

The first of the five-point agenda of the meeting, confirmed by officials Saturday, is a discussion of the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, both of whom, along with special invitee Gopal Rao, have been in the eye of the storm since the theft came to the fore. The meeting is happening amid two parallel investigations into the allegations, one being conducted by a Special Investigation Team.