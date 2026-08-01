Erica creates history

First Goan to win MMA India Youth National title

Panaji: Erica De Sequeira created history by becoming Goa’s first MMA India Youth National Champion, securing the youth national title after an unbeaten run at the championship.

Representing Goa under MMA India, the national governing body for amateur mixed martial arts affiliated with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), Erica De Sequeira delivered a series of commanding performances to clinch the title.

Training under coach Ronnyy (Raunak Singh) at the Academy of Combat Sports Goa (ACS-GOA), Erica began her campaign with a unanimous decision victory before registering a TKO win in her second bout. She sealed the championship with another unanimous decision victory in the final.

The triumph marked a milestone for Goa’s mixed martial arts fraternity, making Erica the state’s first youth national champion in the sport.

The achievement was also a significant moment for the Academy of Combat Sports Goa, which continues to develop athletes for national and international competition.

Erica’s latest success further established her as one of Goa’s promising young mixed martial artists and highlighted the growing presence of the state in amateur mixed martial arts under the MMA India banner.