India into the final!

Sanju Samson’s sublime fifty and Jasprit Bumrah’s spell touched with unearthly genius on a batting beauty helped India secure a seven-run win over gallant England, as the defending champions powered to the T20 World Cup final here on Thursday.

Sanju Samson (89 off 42) overcame the Jofra Archer challenge through a slice of luck for his second successive fifty, firing India to a mammoth 253 for seven, the highest total in a knock-out game in the tournament’s history.

It was an above-par total at Wankhede but Jacob Bethell (105 off 48) led England’s fightback with a sublime hundred after they lost three wickets in the powerplay for 68 runs.

In the end, critical contribution from Bumrah (1/33 in 4 overs) in the death overs allowed India to stop England at 246/7 in 20 overs.

India will now face New Zealand in the title clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

England began aggressively despite early setbacks as Tom Banton (17 off 5) fell as the fourth wicket, but six-hitting kept them level with India at 119/4 after 10 overs. Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks (35 off 20) added 77 off 39 balls, while Varun Chakaravarthy leaked 64 runs. Axar Patel produced two fine catches, including one to dismiss Jacks, while Bumrah earlier removed Harry Brook. Bethell’s counterattack reduced the equation to 45 off the last three overs, but Bumrah’s penultimate over conceded just six runs. Needing 30 in the final over, England’s chase ended when Bethell was run out, finishing on 246/7.