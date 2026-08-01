Lovepreet lifts silver; Seema bags bronze in discus throw

Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh produced a Commonwealth Games record in snatch to claim a silver medal, while discus thrower Seema Kaliramna added a bronze as India enjoyed another productive day at the Commonwealth Games.

Lovepreet lifted a Games record 176kg in snatch before finishing with an aggregate of 388kg (176kg+212kg), just one kilogram behind New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti, who snatched gold with a total of 389kg. The silver improved Lovepreet’s bronze from Birmingham and helped India conclude its weightlifting campaign with eight medals.

“I thought I would win gold after snatch but it was up to God. A little disappointed that I couldn’t lift in my final attempt,” Lovepreet said. Seema clinched bronze in the women’s discus throw with a best effort of 58.65m. She overcame three consecutive fouls to finish third, producing her medal-winning effort in the third round. Fellow Indian Nidhi Rani finished fourth with 55.67m.

Boxers assure at least six medals

India assured itself of at least six boxing medals after Arundhati Choudhary upset defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales, while world champion Jaismine Lamboria and four other pugilists stormed into their respective finals with commanding victories here on Friday.

Arundhati produced a gritty 4-0 win over Eccles in the women’s 70kg semifinal, forcing the Welsh boxer to take a standing count en route to the biggest victory of her career.

Jaismine (57kg) was in complete control before her semifinal ended in a Referee Stops Contest (RSC) after her Lesotho opponent received a third standing count.

Preeti Pawar (54kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Jadumani Singh (55kg) also booked their places in the gold medal bouts with dominant performances.

Preeti, Sakshi and Ankush registered emphatic 5-0 victories over over their respective opponents, while Jadumani outclassed Namibia’s PPM Haoseb by an

identical margin.