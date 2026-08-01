Shillong down Nongkseh

Everbrightson, Lamurang score a goal each in their 2-0 win

Shillong: Shillong Lajong FC began their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Nongkseh Sports and Cultural Club in the Shillong derby.

Everbrightson Sana and Tremiki Lamurang struck in the second half to hand Shillong Lajong all three points after a goalless opening half.

Nongkseh, the Meghalaya State League champions, made a bright start and nearly took the lead when Sheen Stevenson Sohktung capitalised on a defensive lapse, but his left-footed effort struck the crossbar.

Shillong Lajong gradually settled into the contest, controlling midfield through Lamlallian Vaiphei and Gladdy Kharbuli, though they were unable to make the breakthrough before the interval.

Sana was denied by goalkeeper Guidle Syiemlich early in the second half, while Nongkseh squandered a golden chance just after the hour mark when Khynem Wahlang fired over from close range.

Shillong Lajong capitalised on the missed opportunity in the 70th minute when Phrangki Buam set up Sana, who beat the advancing goalkeeper before tapping into an empty net.

Buam turned provider again four minutes from time, playing Tremiki Lamurang through on goal, and the forward calmly slotted home a left-footed finish to seal victory.