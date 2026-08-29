Sports

Sachi, Tisha, Ishita, Sanisha in finals

nt
nt

Panaji: Sanisha Sinha and Ishita Colaso booked their places in the Girls U17 final of the YMCA All Goa Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at the Indoor Stadium, Campal.

Sanisha produced a commanding 3-0 win over Tisha Shaikh in the semifinals, while Ishita matched that scoreline against Inara D’Souza to set up the title clash.

Sanisha had earlier swept past Alyka Fernandes 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Tisha, meanwhile, survived a close contest against Neeza Kamat, winning 3-2. Inara defeated Gianna George 3-1, while Ishita registered a 3-0 win over Bretnia Laishram.

In the Girls U13 category, top seed Sachi Dessai advanced to the final with a 3-0 victory over Vanlalrinzuali. She will face Tisha, who defeated Inara 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Ishita will also feature in the Girls U15 final after a 3-0 win over Aarna Lotlikar. Tisha secured the other spot in the final with another 3-0 victory, this time over Sachi.

The tournament is being organised by YMCA Panjim in association with the Goa Table Tennis Association.

Share This Article
Previous Article Fr Agnel MHS Verna book nationals berth
Next Article Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League Finals

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -

You Might Also Like