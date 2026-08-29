Sachi, Tisha, Ishita, Sanisha in finals

Panaji: Sanisha Sinha and Ishita Colaso booked their places in the Girls U17 final of the YMCA All Goa Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at the Indoor Stadium, Campal.

Sanisha produced a commanding 3-0 win over Tisha Shaikh in the semifinals, while Ishita matched that scoreline against Inara D’Souza to set up the title clash.

Sanisha had earlier swept past Alyka Fernandes 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Tisha, meanwhile, survived a close contest against Neeza Kamat, winning 3-2. Inara defeated Gianna George 3-1, while Ishita registered a 3-0 win over Bretnia Laishram.

In the Girls U13 category, top seed Sachi Dessai advanced to the final with a 3-0 victory over Vanlalrinzuali. She will face Tisha, who defeated Inara 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Ishita will also feature in the Girls U15 final after a 3-0 win over Aarna Lotlikar. Tisha secured the other spot in the final with another 3-0 victory, this time over Sachi.

The tournament is being organised by YMCA Panjim in association with the Goa Table Tennis Association.