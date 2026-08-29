Fr Agnel MHS Verna book nationals berth

They hammer Pope John XXIII High School, Quepem 6-0 in state final

Santa Cruz: Fr Agnel Multipurpose High School, Verna produced a dominant display to beat Pope John XXIII High School, Quepem 6-0 and win the Goa state finals of the Subroto Mukherjee Football League at Santa Cruz ground.

Savion Fernandes and Presly Faleiro led the charge with two goals apiece, while Rueben Pereira and Vawn Ferrao added one each as Verna cruised to the state title. The victory earns Fr Agnel Verna a place at the national-level tournament, which gets underway in Bengaluru from August 31.

The final was officiated by referee Domnic Fernandes, with Aaron F, Minino F and Celvin Fernandes serving as assistants.

Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Dr Ajay R Gaude, officiating APEO Prakash Satarkar and Sports Authority of Goa assistant director Raju Pavar attended the prize distribution ceremony and presented the trophy, medals and certificates to the finalists.