Umar clinches triple crown

Pragya, Dimple, Arnav bag double titles in their respective categories

Panaji: Mohammed Umar clinched the honours with a triple crown, while Pragya Audi, Dimple Revankar and Arnav Saraf secured double titles at the State Sub-Junior (U15 & U17) Badminton Ranking Tournament organised by Salcete Badminton Club under the aegis of the Goa Badminton Association and powered by Model Margao at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim.

Umar defeated Michael Mare 15-13, 15-7 to win the U15 boys’ singles before overcoming top seed Sudhanva Udupa 7-15, 15-8, 15-10 for the U17 boys’ singles title. He completed his treble by partnering Niharika Parwar to a 15-11, 15-10 win over Ateendra Gaonkar and Palak Ramnathkar in the U15 mixed doubles final.

Pragya claimed the U15 girls’ singles title with a 15-10, 15-12 victory over Niharika Parwar before teaming up with Saanvi Audi to lift the U17 girls’ doubles crown. Dimple rallied past Niharika 11-15, 15-9, 15-13 to win the U17 girls’ singles and later joined Arnav to clinch the U17 mixed doubles title. Arnav also partnered Shane D’Souza to the U17 boys’ doubles crown.

Aaryan Karpe and Ryllan D’Souza won the U15 boys’ doubles title, while Avni Khyalia and Palak Ramnathkar emerged champions in the U15 girls’ doubles. Umar and Pragya were named the tournament’s best players.