Dempo HSS emerge U-17 football champs

Panaji: Dempo Higher Secondary School, Cujira, defeated Fr Agnel Higher Secondary School, Pilar, 2-0 to win the Cluster 4 U-17 Boys Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at the Santa Cruz ground.

The victory secured the Cluster 4 title for Dempo HSS after a disciplined performance against Fr Agnel HSS in the final. The event was graced by TSO Ramona D’Souza, physical education teachers Chetan Kavlekar and Vishal Bhandari, along with other officials.