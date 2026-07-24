Goa miss out on final berth

They bow out after losing to Chandigarh in last league match

Panaji: Goa bowed out of the CAP U-19 Men’s Inter State One-Day Tournament (Siechem Trophy) after suffering a 31-run defeat to Chandigarh in their league match at Siechem CAP Ground 3, with the result ending their hopes of reaching the final.

Chasing 298, Goa were bowled out for 266 in 47.3 overs despite a fighting 80 off 97 balls from Vinit Kamat. Swapnesh Naik contributed 41, while Mihir Kudalkar chipped in with 29 and Govind Sawal added 22 lower down the order. However, wickets at regular intervals hampered Goa’s chase as Chandigarh held their nerve to secure victory.

Mohd Zaid and Rupesh Yadav starred with the ball for Chandigarh, claiming three wickets each to derail Goa’s pursuit.

Earlier, Goa opted to field after winning the toss but Chandigarh posted a challenging 297 all out. Captain Ehit Salaria led the charge with 85 off 64 balls, while Meet Dahiya provided quickfire support with 82 off 52 deliveries.

Mihir Kudalkar was Goa’s most successful bowler, returning figures of 3 for 47. Vedant Dabral claimed 2 for 48, while Govind Sawal also picked up two wickets, conceding 62 runs.

The defeat saw Goa finish level with Himachal Pradesh on six points, but an inferior net run-rate denied them a place in the final. Himachal Pradesh advanced to the title clash against table-toppers Chandigarh, who topped the standings with eight points.