54 outstation vessels caught fishing illegally in Goa waters since 2022

Amresh Parab

Panaji: Fifty-four outstation fishing vessels were found carrying out illegal fishing in Goa’s territorial waters between January 2022 and July 31, 2026, with the Fisheries Department imposing fines totalling more than Rs 45 lakh, according to department data.

Of the 54 vessels, 17 were from Maharashtra and 37 from Karnataka. The vessels did not have valid fishing vessel licences. Auction of seized fish generated more than Rs 9.75 lakh during the period, the data showed.

Nineteen of the 54 vessels had no fish on board when they were impounded. The highest fine of Rs 4.8 lakh was imposed on a Karnataka-based vessel, from which around 16,000 kg of fish was seized. The lowest fines, Rs 5,000 each, were imposed on 15 vessels.

The department received several complaints during the period about fishing trawlers and other vessels registered in neighbouring states entering and operating in Goa’s territorial waters. The complaints related to their impact on the fishing activities and livelihood of traditional Goan fishermen.

To prevent unauthorised entry and fishing by out-of-state vessels, the Fisheries Department conducts regular patrols in the state’s territorial waters through its patrolling vessel. The coastal police are also requested to check illegal fishing activities. The department has a dedicated helpline and a 24×7 operational control room for complaints of illegal fishing.

The department has also informed the Fisheries Departments of the states concerned about illegal fishing by their respective vessels.

Recently, the Coastal Police Station, Panaji, traced and impounded four fishing trawlers in connection with an FIR registered after the vessels escaped from Fisheries Department custody in April this year. Special police teams traced three trawlers in Honnavar, Karnataka, and one in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

The department, along with coastal police and local fishermen, had earlier caught 14 trawlers fishing illegally in the Benaulim-Colva area. Ten were impounded and brought to the Fisheries Department jetty in Panaji, while four escaped after their documents were seized and they were asked to report to the department.