‘Cabral’s ticket remarks stem from political insecurity’

Margao: BJP Goa president Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik on Wednesday said that BJP Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral is experiencing political insecurity, which

has prompted his recent remarks against the party.

Cabral had said that he would have to think twice before accepting a BJP ticket for the 2027 Assembly election in Curchorem, while also stating that an increasing number of Congress members had joined the BJP.

“When we offered him the BJP ticket in 2011, he was a member of the Congress. If he held these views, why did he not realise it then? He should have reflected more deeply before making such statements,” said Naik.

He added that the BJP supported Cabral in becoming a MLA and minister too. “I have conveyed his remarks to the central leadership.”

Naik stated that Cabral has won three terms on a BJP ticket. Regarding competition for the party ticket, Naik stated that it is not improper for other individuals to seek the nomination.

“Our party has neither offered nor assured anyone a ticket for the Curchorem Assembly segment at this stage. There is a specific discipline and procedure followed by the party for candidate selection. Had he any concerns, they should have been raised with the party leadership in Goa rather than through a press statement,” he said.

Naik further recalled that the BJP had secured the Curchorem seat before Cabral joined the party.

“He should not assume that he is the sole reason for the party’s success in Curchorem. The BJP maintains a strong presence in the constituency,” Naik stated.