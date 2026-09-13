Girish blames BJP for AAP-GFP hoardings attacking Congress

NT Reporter

Panaji

A number of joint political hoardings of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP), attacking the Congress and the BJP, are the handiwork of the BJP, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar

said.

“Both parties (AAP and GFP) have faced defections, GFP in the past and recently AAP at the centre. Why will they talk against the Congress, which is in the Opposition?” Chodankar said while responding to media queries during a programme to announce the Goy Rakhon Yatra at Dona Paula.

The hoardings, featuring an infidelity-themed image depicting two women and a man, carry the message, ‘Congress and BJP cheated you twice. Don’t let them cheat you the third time’. They have been installed along the national highway and carry the symbols of both AAP and GFP.

Incidentally, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal landed in Goa on Saturday. He is on a three-day visit and, according to the party, will make an important announcement during a press briefing on Sunday.

Reacting to the political hoardings, RGP national president and St Andre RGP MLA Viresh Borkar said he is unaware of AAP or GFP plans but said Opposition parties should fight unitedly to defeat the BJP. He said the RGP was already holding alliance talks with the Congress and was open to discussions on an alliance with other Opposition

parties.

“I feel all the Opposition should come together to fight the BJP. This has also been the demand of Goans,” Borkar said while responding to media queries.