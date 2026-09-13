Damu dismisses third front, says crowded field will help BJP

NT Reporter

Margao

State Bharatiya Janata Party president Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik said on Saturday that the proposed alliance between the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and AAP to form a “Third Front” is intended solely for their own benefit and would not serve the interests of the people of Goa.

His remarks followed speculation in Goa’s political circles after news of the potential GFP-AAP alliance surfaced, accompanied by large billboards across the State.

“A third front is sought by those who are politically unstable and insecure. This potential coalition is for their personal gain and will not benefit the citizens of Goa. Such fronts typically emerge only during election time,” Naik said.

Naik said the BJP is the only party working at the grassroots level with a genuine concern for Goans and ‘Goemkarponn’. “Those who advocate for ‘Goemkarponn’ or ‘Goa First’ should reflect on the destruction they have caused to the State,” he said.

He said such political unity and the establishment of a third front would have no impact on the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. Naik said individuals denied tickets by national parties such as the BJP and Congress, along with others willing to spend significant amounts to enter the fray, would join the third front to fulfil their political aspirations.

He recalled that the TMC had entered the fray during the previous election but soon “disappeared”, and said he expected a similar fate for the new coalition.

Naik said a more crowded electoral field would ultimately provide a strategic advantage to the BJP.

Minister for Water Resources Subhash Shirodkar said the BJP would remain unaffected by opposition unity or their political strategies.

Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai said, “The BJP has developed the State of Goa, and this progress is visible. The electorate will grant their mandate based on the advancements achieved under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The third front will have no impact on us; in fact, such political moves only serve to strengthen

the BJP.”

Political experts and analysts, however, said such a third front is not intended to win the election but to give an advantage to the ruling BJP.