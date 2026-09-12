GSIDC moots Rs 110-cr govt complex at Morod

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) has proposed a multi-storey government complex at Morod in Mapusa at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore, GSIDC chairman and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said

on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Lobo said the proposed

facility would bring several government departments currently functioning

from different locations across Mapusa under one roof. The move, he said, would make public services more accessible while improving administrative coordination.

Lobo said the project has received technical approval and the proposal is now

being processed for financial sanction from the government.

“Planning has been done taking Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza into confidence. The complex will have a basement parking facility with space for around 190 cars and four lifts. The plan has also been presented to the Finance Department, and we will make a short presentation to the Chief Minister,” Lobo said.

He said the tendering process would begin after financial approval, following which the work order would be issued. “At least 10 meetings were held to finalise the project. This will be a total game changer for Mapusa,” he said.

The proposed five-storey complex will house several government facilities, including Bardez Bazar and Mahiti Ghar, along with various government offices. It will also have a conference hall.

Lobo said the complex would provide parking space for around 400 to 500 two-wheelers in addition to the car parking facility, addressing one of the major problems faced by people visiting Mapusa.

“It is difficult for people coming to Mapusa to find parking. This project will provide major relief to people from Bardez,” he said.

Lobo said the proposal is expected to be placed for financial approval next week, after Chovoth. Once construction begins, the building is expected to be completed within two years.

“This will be an administrative block where government offices will function under one roof,” Lobo said.