‘Girl students can’t be made to stay in storeroom’: HC on Valpoi school plea

NT Reporter

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Friday directed Deputy Solicitor General of India Pravin Faldessai to take instructions on allegations made by the counsel for the petitioners that 36 girl students are being compelled to stay in a storeroom in order to attend classes at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Valpoi.

The direction came during the hearing of a petition raising concerns over the security of the school premises.

Parents of students have expressed apprehensions about danger from wild animals moving through the surrounding forest area.

Counsel for the petitioners submitted before the court that 36 girl students were being compelled to reside in a storeroom to attend classes at the school.

When the allegation was raised, the Bench comprising Justice D R Neela Gokhale stated that girl students could not be made to stay in a storeroom and stated that temporary arrangements should be made to accommodate them.

The High Court also questioned why admissions had been granted if there was no accommodation available for the students.

The court directed the Deputy Solicitor General to ascertain the current situation at the school and submit a report.

Faldessai sought one week’s time to take instructions regarding the time required for completion of the construction and restoration of the compound wall as directed by the court earlier.

The petitioners stated that much of the compound wall, constructed about 25 years ago, had collapsed, allowing wild animals, including leopards, bison, foxes and wild boars to enter the school complex.

“The petition is accompanied with photographs depicting the dilapidated compound wall and we find substance in the apprehension expressed as the school area is surrounded by trees and shrubs, with every possibility of any miscreants, including wild animals, entering into the premises.

“They cannot move within the complex without being excessively cautious. Walking around during odd hours, especially early morning and late evening, is too frightening. With the mountains, forest cover and adjoining river, the parents noticed that these animals move in the forests and walk through the Navodaya property to quench their thirst in the adjoining river,” the petition stated.