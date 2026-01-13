MSMEs must view geopolitical devpts as opportunities for growth: Godinho

State govt intends to add further incentives to central schemes, says minister

Panaji: Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho on Monday called upon Goa’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to treat emerging global geopolitical developments, including what he referred to as “Trumpism”, as opportunities for growth rather than impediments. He urged them to align with central and state schemes to strengthen the industrial sector.

“Geopolitical changes should not be viewed with fear,” said Godinho, speaking at the Goa MSME Adhiveshan 3, adding that global challenges require a collective response and adaptability from industry and citizens alike.

He drew a parallel with India’s experience following the Pokhran nuclear tests. He said the sanctions imposed then were initially perceived as setbacks, but eventually pushed the country to advance beyond what might have been achieved otherwise.

Referring to the challenges faced by MSMEs, Godinho said access to finance remained a major concern. He said the sector required easier availability of finance and effective utilisation of funds for activities that generate employment.

Highlighting Goa’s industrial capabilities, Godinho cited examples of local manufacturers supplying components to high-technology sectors. He said Kineco Industries had manufactured a key component used in India’s Chandrayaan mission, including parts involved when the spacecraft landed near the moon’s south pole. He said Goan industries also supply components to aircraft manufacturing and other advanced sectors.

The minister said the government was addressing MSME concerns through a new industry policy and a warehousing and logistics policy aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises. He said there was a focus on aligning state schemes with central schemes in a manner that provides enhanced benefits. He said if a central scheme offered a certain benefit, the state intended to add further incentives so that entrepreneurs experience tangible support for growth.

Godinho stressed the importance of reaching entrepreneurs at the grassroots level. He said officers and bureaucrats must go to villages and local areas to educate entrepreneurs about available schemes, rather than expecting them to approach offices on their own.

He also said technology should be leveraged to connect locally manufactured products, including tourism-related items produced in interior villages, to national and international markets.

Godinho said nation-building was not the responsibility of governments alone but of every citizen, and said in a globalised environment, performance and adaptability were essential. The programme was organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati in association with the Industries Department at the Durbar Hall, Lok Bhavan.