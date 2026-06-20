In my father’s footsteps

Ahead of Fathers’ Day, June 21, NT BUZZ speaks to a few Goans from different fields who have chosen to follow the same path as their dad

NT BUZZ

My father, Shridhar Kamat Bambolkar didn’t just practice art; he built a movement. This showed me that as an artist, you have a responsibility to your community. This has driven my own work in schools, where I strive to create spaces for students to find their own voices through fine arts and performance. Pursuing art wasn’t just a career choice for me, it feels like an extension of the environment I was raised in. Watching my father contribute so passionately to the local theatre movement during my formative years left an indelible mark on my perspective. Seeing him transform abstract ideas into live, breathing performances on stage instilled in me a deep respect for the power of storytelling and also in visual art.”

– Anand S. Kamat Bambolkar, artist

Growing up, I was always surrounded by the world of sailing through my father, Donald Coelho. Watching his passion, dedication, and commitment to the sport inspired me from a very young age to follow a similar path. What started as curiosity soon became a passion of my own.

My parents’ guidance has played a huge role in my career growth. My father taught me the importance of discipline, perseverance, and hard work, qualities that have helped me become a national and international athlete. Beyond the technical aspects of the sport, he has always encouraged me to believe in myself, stay resilient through challenges, and strive for excellence. His support and mentorship have been instrumental in shaping both my sporting career and the person I am today.

– Katya Coelho, windsurfer

Watching my father, Avers Pereira, sing on Doordarshan Panaji and hearing his songs on All India Radio instilled in me a deep love for music from a very young age. When I was seven, I sang a duet with him in a tiatr in Oman but was mocked by the audience for my awkwardness on stage. However, when I looked at my father that day, I knew something had sparked in him—a determination to prove his daughter’s talent. In many ways, that moment became the reason I pursued music. About a year and a half later, I returned to the stage with my father for a duet and the audience’s response was overwhelming.

At the age of 13, my father encouraged me to learn the trumpet, an instrument that wasn’t common for a girl, but he always believed in taking the road less travelled. Today, the trumpet has become a huge part of my identity alongside songwriting, a talent, which I believe I inherited from my father who effortlessly composes songs.

His guidance, belief in me, and willingness to push me beyond my comfort zone have shaped not only my musical journey but also the person I am today.”

– Velrose Pereira, musician

While my father, Selwyn Menezes is a renowned violinist and I ended up becoming a rapper, I think music was always in my genes. Growing up, he shaped the way I listened to and understood music; its emotion, structure, and discipline. I chose a completely different form of expression, but his influence is still at the core of what I do. In many ways, my music today is a fusion of both worlds: the musicality and technical foundation I inherited from his classical knowledge, expressed through the storytelling and rhythm of rap.”

– Sharlaine Menezes, rapper

From an early age, I accompanied my father, Mohan Naik, on walks through our village, where we observed life and gathered inspiration for paintings. This helped me develop a strong connection with the people, places, and stories around me. Many of those memories continue to surface in my own work, although I strive to develop my own style and visual language. Art materials were also always readily available at home, which allowed me to experiment and create from a young age. My father’s dedication, discipline and love for art had a significant influence on me, both as an artist and as a person.”

– Mohit Naik, artist

Animals have been part of my life for as long as I can remember. My father,

Dr. Gustavo Pinto was a government veterinarian, and our home was always filled with animals of every kind recovering from surgery or illness. Caring for them was a family effort, and those experiences shaped my love for animals from a very young age. My father’s ability to understand and help creatures that cannot speak for themselves showed me the impact a veterinarian can have and I always knew this was the path I wanted to follow.

His influence continues to guide me today. He taught me to never give up on a patient. He also showed me the value of communicating with pet owners, helping them stay calm and informed during difficult situations. Those lessons in compassion, perseverance, and empathy remain at the heart of my work.”

– Dr. Sasha Pinto, veterinarian

While my father, Braz Gonsalves, is a renowned jazz musician, my own career took a different path into the commercial music scene. But his influence has been present throughout my journey. Growing up, I admired not only his musical talent but also his dedication, humility, and ability to connect with people. He also insisted that we listen to good artistes and quality music, which helped shape my musical taste and approach. My father was also skilled at arranging vocal harmonies and taught my sister and me how to sing different parts. This training later proved invaluable in my work as a backing vocalist in films and other professional projects.

My son, Jarryd, was inspired by him as well and has also become a professional musician.”

– Sharon Rodrigues, singer

I grew up seeing my Baba’s immense love and dedication to nature. When most people feared creatures like snakes or saw animals and insects as a nuisance, Baba, Rajendra Kerkar, taught me that they are my friends. As a child, he would carry me on his shoulders whenever he went into the mountains, to help me feel a connection with nature, and to various programmes and festivals to introduce me to our roots and culture. As I grew older, I simply continued walking with him. He is always curious to explore, to learn new things, and to share that knowledge with others. I try to imbibe these qualities from him.

He never told me what I should pursue. He simply created the environment. I never really had to choose a field, I simply started loving it, and before I knew it, it had become my own.”

– Samrudhdi Kerkar,

environment enthusiast and nature show host

(Compiled by Vinika Viswambharan, Kalyani Jha, and Christine Machado)