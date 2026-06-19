India’s first offshore hybrid energy platform to come up off Goa coast

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji

Aiming to break new ground with an ambitious project, the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) said it is developing India’s first-of-its-kind offshore hybrid energy platform off Goa’s coastline, combining solar, wind, wave and tidal energy sources in a single floating system that promises to revolutionise India’s renewable energy landscape.

The research initiative features an innovative floating platform designed in two distinct configurations. The standalone design integrates all energy converters in a compact space-efficient arrangement, while the larger floating platform variant takes the shape of an equilateral triangle with sides measuring 15-20 metres. The system will be anchored at water depths of 20-25 metres for the initial prototype, with plans to deploy larger installations at 40-50 metre depths where optimal wind conditions prevail.

“We are developing a hybrid platform that will float below the water surface, combining wind turbines on top with solar panels, wave converters, and tidal energy systems,” explained Dr Sourav Mandal, ocean engineering researcher at NIO.

“The beauty of this system is that we’ll get energy all the time – when there’s no sun, wind will work, and when seas are calm, tidal currents will be active.”

The technical architecture incorporates sophisticated wave energy converters positioned underwater, connected to the floating platform through advanced mooring systems. Solar panels will be mounted on the platform’s surface, while wind turbines will be strategically positioned to capture coastal wind patterns.

The tidal energy component utilises high-tide water movement to generate additional power through specialized converters.

The project is being developed under a memorandum of understanding with Norway’s premier independent research organisation, Stiftelsen SINTEF, as part of an international collaboration involving eight to ten countries. The Norwegian partnership brings crucial expertise in offshore wind technology and advanced design methodologies to enhance the platform’s efficiency.

Dr Dilip Muchala, marine instrumentation specialist at NIO, emphasised the project’s modular scalability. “We’re designing a system starting with a one-kilowatt prototype that can be expanded significantly. The initial prototype will be around 100 metres by 100 metres, but we can keep adding modules on a modular basis – if you put 20 by 20 modules, multiple energy output will come.”

The energy transmission system will initially supply power to coastal regions through underwater cables connecting to nearby grid stations. The team is also developing an independent coastal grid network to distribute the generated power efficiently.

The research team is currently evaluating multiple sites along Goa’s coast, with Cabo de Rama emerging as a potential location for the prototype deployment, scheduled for December. However, site selection poses significant challenges, requiring coordination with Fisheries Department and ensuring that the 50-70 metre underwater moving components don’t interfere with fishing activities.

One of the project’s most innovative applications targets offshore aquaculture operations. “With the government promoting cage culture in offshore areas, our platform could provide renewable charging stations for electric boats, eliminating dependence on diesel generators,” Dr Mandal noted.

The researchers acknowledged that high initial setup costs remain the primary challenge, particularly for specialised components like magnets required for the wave energy converters. However, they emphasised that large-scale deployment would significantly reduce per-unit costs while eliminating ongoing fuel expenses, making it cost-competitive with coal-based energy generation.

Testing of the wave energy converter component is planned for January-February, with mathematical calculations and simulations currently underway to finalise the design specifications.